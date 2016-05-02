ISP investigating death of Vandalia woman in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Illinois State Police of District 18 report they responded to a crash, during which a 29-year-old woman lost control of her motorcycle and died.

Troopers were on the scene of the crash that took place on IL-185 at Merry Lane, just after 2 PM on Sunday, May 1.

Authorities say 29-year-old Ashley Seigel, of Vandalia, was riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound along IL-185, when she lost control and hit the guardrail along the road. The impact caused Seigel to be ejected from her motorcycle.

Seigel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash.