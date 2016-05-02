SPRINGFIELD - The 2016 MDA Muscle Walk will be Saturday, May 14th at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The fundraiser for the Central Illinois Chapter of Muscular Dystrophy Association is in need of volunteers to assist with the event in the Expo Building of the fairgrounds from 7a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities include set-up, registration, food and activity booths and tear down. Call Andie Savoree at 217 351-1853 for information. The MDA Muscle Walk 2016 will include various teams which will raise money prior to the event. Wand's Sean Streaty will serve at the Master of Ceremonies and Announcer.