UPDATE: Taste Of Decatur Will Hold Announcement of Musical Line Up for Decatur Celebration

Decatur-You can now experience a “taste” of Decatur. The Taste of Decatur will be held at the Decatur Civic Center on May 5th. During the taste, the entire musical line up for the Decatur Celebration will be announced. The Celebration runs August 5th-7th.

The event is presented by the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and will feature. The lunch time taste will be from 11:30-1:30 and feature the diversity of Decatur’s dining options.

There will be many vendors offering you a “taste.” Prices are 7 tickets are $5. You can purchase tickets at the door, or in advance by clicking here.