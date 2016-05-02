Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign's first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors Monday.

Phoenix Botanical opened the dispensary at 11 a.m. in a newly renovated office on South Neil.

Owners say having a dispensary in Champaign will mean much less travel for people who use medical marijuana in the area.

