Mitchell - Forgive Tax Overpayments

Monticello – State Representative Bill Mitchell, (R) Forsyth, is sponsoring legislation to forgive $168 million in overpayments made to local governments.

The Illinois Department of Revenue discovered the overpayments of the Personal Property Replacement Tax, began during the Quinn administration, in April. The error resulted in overpayments of an estimated $168 million to taxing districts across the state. Decatur School District 61 was overpaid more than $400,000. Monticello CUSD 25 now owes the state $830,884. The City of Monticello owes $153,806 while Piatt County owes $222,537.

“Today is the 300th day of the State of Illinois not having a budget,” Mitchell said in Monticello. “We have no business demanding repayment of millions of dollars from local governments and schools already facing financial difficulties. My legislation forgives the overpayment, allowing local districts to keep funds rather than having to repay the State.”

Mitchell added that Monticello schools have lost over $700,000 in the past six years due to the State’s proration of reimbursements for school transportation costs.

(House Bill, HB 6568)