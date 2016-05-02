Urbana’s Market at the Square gearing up for another season

URBANA – The City of Urbana’s Market at the Square begins its 2016 season on Saturday, May 7.

Urbana’s Market at the Square has been occupying the parking lot at the corner of Illinois and Vine Streets since 1979. It is home to over 170 vendors selling Illinois-grown produce, plants and flowers, farm products such as meat, cheeses, eggs, honey, Illinois wine and fresh baked goods. The market also has a wide variety of handmade local art and crafts for sale. Numerous food trucks also populate the market.

Market Director Natalie Kenny Marquez says officials have been busy preparing for this season’s market.

“With the addition of a few new produce vendors, cooking demos added to our programming line-up and the addition of another permanent seating area for our patrons, we’re ready for a great season!” Marquez adds.

As Marquez mentioned, the Market will now host a cooking demonstration on the first Saturday of each month. These demonstrations will incorporate ingredients sourced locally by Market vendors.

There will also be free children’s programming, along with art workshops and performances.

Market staff have also made it easier to navigate the area by including an online interactive Market map and a product search function. Both features display what vendors will be in attendance on Market day, their product offerings and contact information.

All of these features and further information can be found on the Market’s website.

Urbana’s Market at the Square starts May 7 and runs rain or shine 7 AM to noon every Saturday through November 5.