Nearly Average April Weather in Illinois

Champaign - State Climatologist Jim Angel says a chilly start to April was nearly canceled out by a mild finish statewide. The average statewide temperature in April was 52.7 degrees, which is +.1 degree above normal

Angel says rainfall average was 3.30" statewide in April. The hardest hit areas were Paris which saw 8.65" and Effingham received 7.98" of rain. Northern Illinois rainfall ranges from 1.5" to 4", while southern Illinois rainfall ranged from 4" to 7".