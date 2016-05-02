Lawmakers Want Voters to Decide on Graduated Tax System

Springfield - The debate over fair taxes continues at the state Capitol and now, two lawmakers are wanting to let voters decide on a possible graduated tax system for the state this November.

State representative's Lou Lang (D-Skokie) and Christian Mitchell (D-Chicago) are spearheading a two-pronged approach that would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall.



Voters would determine if the state should have a graduated tax system, where people who earn less would pay less, and those who earn more, would pay a higher rate.

That's something they say voters across the state, including in Republican districts, are willing to support.



Lang said it's about creating a fair tax system similar to what other states have.

"33 states have a progressive income tax. It's time Illinois joins those states. We're proposing sane and responsible tax increases on the wealthy, and tax cuts for 99%," said Lang.

Lang and Mitchell both anticipate this legislation going to a vote on Tuesday in the General Assembly.