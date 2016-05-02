Disaster Preparedness for People with Functional and Access Needs

SPRINGFIELD - The Ready Illinois website offers emergency preparedness tips for people with functional needs and their caregivers. IEMA Director James K. Joseph says throughout May IEMA and local emergency management agencies will highlight the importance of preparedness for people with functional or access needs. Joseph says, "Illinois is susceptible to many hazards such as floods, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes which can create dangerous situations for people with functional and access needs. The Ready Illinois website offers a guidebook with preparedness tips for people with visual, cognitive, or mobility impairments, people who are deaf of hard of hearing, senior citizens, and those who use a service animal or life support systems.