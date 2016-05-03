MacArthur, Eisenhower square off in Soy City track meet

MacArthur and Eisenhower squared off in a dual track meet on Monday at Eisenhower, and there were sparks at the meet despite several of the top athletes sitting out due to injury.



Ty Mallory and the MacArthur 4x100-meter relay team earned the win with a time of 51.5 seconds, while MacArthur two-miler Robert Miller won his race easily. One of the day's highlights included Eisenhower's Ladonna Morstatter keeping a close race in the short hurdles with Anfernee Richardson of the MacArthur boys' team.