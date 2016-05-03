Sex Offenders file Lawsuit against Illinois

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD - Six registered child sex offenders have filed a lawsuit against the state of Illinois.

The suit asks for a change in barring sex offenders from parks and facilities where programs for children are held.

They say the laws prohibit offenders from going to church, libraries and museums.

In the suit, it states the plaintiffs were convicted of sex crimes against children, but never re-offended.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events