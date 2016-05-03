Most Profitable Hospitals are Non-Profits

URBAN - A new study shows 7 out of the 10 most profitable hospitals in the nation are non-profits. On that list of the most profitable nonprofit hospitals, Carle hospital, in Urbana

The research comes as states are pressuring hospitals to justify their tax-exempt status.

Back in January, the state of Illinois ruled it unconstitutional for hospitals to avoid taxes.

Carle quickly appealed the measure and the Illinois Supreme Court is expected to review the decision sometime this year.