Suspects Wanted in Metal Theft

DECATUR -- The Macon Country Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying two men connected to a theft in the Decatur area.

Two men, picture in this story, are believe to be connected with the theft of metal on Decatur's west side.

Police say it happened in the 800 block of Sunnyside Road.

Anyone with information, including those who recognize the suspects, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.