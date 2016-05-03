Illinois Ranked 6th Best State for Working Moms

DECATUR -- Just days ahead of Mother's Day, the state of Illinois was named one of the top states in the nation for working moms.

According to a study done by WalletHub, Illinois ranked 6th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in their analysis of 2016’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

Thirteen metrics were used:

Life as a Working Mom in Illinois (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

• 7th - Day-Care Quality

• 28th - Access to Pediatric Services

• 9th - Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

• 25th - Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

• 4th - Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 9th - Parental Leave Policy

• 20th - Length of Average Woman’s Workday

• 29th - % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

For the full report, click here.