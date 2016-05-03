Babies with Vaccinated Mothers less likely to catch the Flu

UTAH - Babies are much less likely to get the flu, if their mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy. A University of Utah study looked at health records of more than 200,000 mothers and infants, during nine flu seasons.

Babies six months and younger, whose mothers were immunized had a 70% lower risk of getting the flu than babies with unvaccinated moms.

In fact, 97% of confirmed infant flu cases were in babies whose mothers did not get the vaccine.

Only half of pregnant women reported being immunized last flu season.