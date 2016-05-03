Space weather forecasts now on Twitter

BOULDER -- The Space Weather Prediction Center is now using Twitter regularly as a new way to relay important information and forecasts.

The branch of the National Weather Service focused on space weather started sending tweets last year, but will broaden its presence on social media with more routine tweets. Forecasters say they will use the medium as time permits and mission priorities allow.

Space weather and solar storm impacts can range from radio and power outages to degraded GPS accuracy.

Forecasts and updates from the SWPC can be found on Twitter at @NWSSWPC and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSSWPC.