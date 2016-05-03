Lawn Mower Nationals Coming To Cerro Gordo

Cerro Gordo – May is the month we think of the Indy 500. July is the month for lawn mower races.

Every Friday night the Piatt County Fairgrounds in Cerro Gordo features lawn mower racing. July is the big month for lawn mower fans coming from across the Midwest to come to central Illinois.

Promoter Tom Bennett tells WAND News the weekend of July 9th & 10th Cerro Gordo will host the Sta-Bil National Lawn Mower Racing Series. Last year’s event drew an estimated 1,500 people to watch 87 mowers compete.

The event is sanctioned by the United States Lawn Mower Racing Association. Established in 1992 it is the oldest and largest lawn mower sanctioning body in the U.S.

Lawn mower racing is also held every Friday night in Cerro Gordo. Gates open at 4pm. Racing starts at 7pm with two heat races and a weekly feature event.

Tickets are available at LetsMow.com.