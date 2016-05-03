Submit Storm Reports to NWS Online

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The National Weather Service in Lincoln is making it easier to submit your storm reports. When severe weather hits, the public plays a vital role by relaying ground truth information on the severity of the storm. Whether that’s the size of hail, how much rain, density of fog, wind speed or if there is rotation, you can now submit your reports online.

