Bill Aiming To Eliminate Lieutenant Governor Office Fails

SPRINGFIELD----It is a measure that asked voters to eliminate the Illinois lieutenant governor's office. But lawmakers could not agree on who should be the governor's successor, so the bill failed to advance.

The measure passed the House easily, but couldn't advance in the Senate Tuesday. The bill's sponsor, Republican Senator William Brady, wanted the governor's successor to be the highest ranking member of the governor's party. Brady refused to proceed when his amendment failed.

As it was introduced, the attorney general would be next in line for the governor's position. The sponsor in the House, Republican Representative David McSweeney, called Brady's amendment a "poison pill" because if adopted it would not allow the House enough time to consider it before a Saturday deadline. Brady said he wanted to address concerns a governor's successor might be form an opposing party.