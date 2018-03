SAUGET-- Illinois snapped Missouri's 4 game winning streak with a 6-4 win in the annual braggin' rights game Tuesday.

Andrew Mamlic tied his career high with 7 innings pitched. Jack Yalowitz and Pat McInerney homered in the 4th inning to give Illinois the lead after falling behind 2-0. Nick Blackburn closed it out in the 9th.

The Illini improve to 22-19. They'll return to action Wednesday when they host Southern Illinois at 3:30.