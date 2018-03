JACKSONVILLE -- Illinois College defeated Millikin 10-5 Tuesday.

IC took control of the game with a 4 run 3rd inning. They followed it up with a 3 run 4th to take a 7-0 lead. Austin Peck led the way, going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI.

Millikin falls to 16-18, while Illinois College improves to 15-17.