NASA: Earth has new lightning capital

HUNTSVILLE -- According to NASA, Earth has a new lightning capital.

After looking at the last 16 years of lightning and satellite data, scientists have given the new electric home to Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela. Scientists say the lake receives an average of 600 flashes per square mile per year.



Before Venezuela, researchers say Africa's Congo Basin was the location with the most lightning activity.

On average, according to data from the National Lightning Detection Network, Illinois only sees about 10-20 cloud-to-ground strikes per square mile per year.

For more on the research, you can visit NASA.gov.