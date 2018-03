CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The Aquarid meteor shower will peak overnight Thursday into early Friday.

According to EarthSky, the best time to view the show will be in the predawn hours of Friday between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. They say as many as 20 to 40 meteors could be visible per hour.

Because the shower correlates with a new moon, Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says they will be slightly easier to spot.

