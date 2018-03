TOLONO -- Police are searching for a missing Tolono man, last season on May 4.

Dennis Bates, 57, was reported missing a short time after 4pm Wednesday. He's listed at 4'11", 100 pounds, and owns a dark green 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup.

Police say Bates in not believed to be driving the pickup, but ask for help in locating him.

If you have information, you can call the Tolono Police Department at 217-485-8040, or just dial 911.