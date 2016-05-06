Turning a bit stormy for Mother's Day weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After a short break from the rain this week, shower and storm chances pick back up into Mother's Day weekend.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a cold front slicing southward will bring the first round of rain later in the afternoon on Saturday. He says it is possible that any storms late Saturday could have strong winds and some hail, but widespread severe weather isn't anticipated.

The frontal boundary will stall across southern Illinois keeping an isolated storm or two in the forecast for Mother's Day on Sunday, but Del Rosso says most of the day will be dry.

The best chance for rain looks to hold off until early next week when a wave of low pressure rides along the boundary bringing widespread showers and storms to the area.

Del Rosso says the unsettled pattern stays locked in place until late next week.

