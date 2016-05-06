Trump, Ryan to discuss "Republican principles"

WASHINGTON - Just days after Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he wasn't yet ready to support Donald Trump, the Associated Press is reporting Ryan will meet next Thursday with Trump to discuss "Republican principles and ideas."

Trump all but clinched the Republican nomination Tuesday when he soundly defeated his GOP rivals in the Indiana primary, prompting John Kasich and Ted Cruz to suspend their campaigns.

Trump currently has 1053 of the 1237 necessary to clinch the Republican nomination.

The victory sparked an unprecedented chain of events in which two former presidents (George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush) and one former presidential candidate (Mitt Romney) vowed to skip the GOP convention.

When House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked if he would support Trump as the GOP nominee, he told CNN: "I'm just not ready to do that at this point. I'm not there right now."