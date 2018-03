SULLIVAN -- Tuscola finished off a perfect season in the CIC with a come from behind win over Sullivan Friday.

The Warriors rallied for 4 runs in the top of the 7th to secure the 7-4 win.

Meanwhile in Bethany, Okaw Valley stayed red hot, shutting out Arcola 9-0. The Timberwolves improved to 18-2.

On the softball diamond, Maroa-Forsyth shut out their county rivals Warrensburg-Latham 11-0.

