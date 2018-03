UNIVERSITY PARK, PA -- The Illinois softball team routed Penn State 9-0 in their regular season finale Sunday to clinch their fourth straight series win.

The Illini will be the 7 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament. They'll face Michigan State in the first round Thursday at 2:30 pm CT.

Head coach Tyra Perry's first regular season ends with a 34-20 overall record, and 12-11 mark in the Big Ten. The team's 34 wins is tied for fifth most in program history.