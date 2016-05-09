Mercury making rare transit in front of sun

Mercury captured in photo as it passes in front of the sun. Credit: NASA/SDO

NASA -- Mercury can be seen making its rare transit in front of the sun throughout Monday morning.

According to NASA scientists, the planet passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century. They say its last trek was in 2006 and the next one won't happen again until November 2019.

The transit started just after 6 a.m. CDT Monday and will last about 7.5 hours until about 1:42 p.m.

For more on the rare event, including a link to view it live, visit NASA.gov.