More rain, storms on the way Tuesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The unsettled weather continues for central Illinois Tuesday as more showers and storms are expected.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a frontal boundary remains stalled across the area. He says this will be the focus for more rain development throughout the afternoon with a warm, muggy air mass in place.

Fortunately, severe weather is not widely expected across Illinois. According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., the focus for severe weather Tuesday will be across southern Indiana into central Kentucky.

