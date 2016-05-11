Severe storms possible again Wednesday evening

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A passing cold front will bring another round of rain to central Illinois Wednesday evening and some of the storms could be strong to severe.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist says most of the day will be dry with the storm chances picking up after 5 p.m. He says wind and hail will be the biggest threats, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the WAND viewing area is within the "slight risk" area for severe weather. This is the second level of the five-tier risk system they use to communicate severe weather chances.

WAND's in-house model shows a complex of storms moving through between 8-11 p.m. with a few showers and storms remaining possible into the early overnight hours. Once the front passes before dawn, rain chances drop into the day on Thursday.

