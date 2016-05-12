NASA's Curiosity rover observing frigid Martian weather

NASA -- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released various weather data from Mars collected since 2012.

NASA scientists say Curiosity has made more than 34 million weather measurements during the rover's first two Martian years, longer than any Mars lander except Viking Lander 1. They say Viking Lander 1 only measured atmospheric pressure for about 3.6 Mars years. Since its landing, the Curiosity rover has been collecting additional data at Gale Crater on the Red Planet including temperature trends and relative humidity.

The four Earth years of data translates to just two Martian years since it takes longer for the Mars to travel around the sun given its longer distance from the star.

According to NASA, Mars also has a tilt like Earth does which gives it similar seasons. Even during the summer, temperatures at the Crater never make it above 32 degrees Fahrenheit while winter temperatures can dip more than 120 degrees below zero.

For more on the observations, visit NASA.gov.