Trump, Ryan take step toward party unity

WASHINGTON --- The highly anticipated meeting between presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan ended up on a positive note.

In a joint statement, Trump and Ryan said:

“While we were honest about our few differences, we recognize that there are also many important areas of common ground. We will be having additional discussions, but remain confident there’s a great opportunity to unify our party and win this fall.”

Ryan and Trump said there would be more discussions, but they are committed to working together to win in November.

Ryan has yet to publicly support Trump. But the meeting was seen as a positive step forward.