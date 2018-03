CHAMPAIGN -- Centennial beat Central 5-4 in 9 innings Thursday to earn a share of first place in the Big 12.

The Chargers fell behind 2-0 in the 2nd, but battled back and had a 4-3 lead heading into the 7th.

The Maroons tied the game up 4-4 in the top of the 7th. The Chargers would prevail on a walk off double in the 9th.

Centennial improves to 9-2 in the conference, while Central falls to 9-3.