MAHOMET -- With state just one week away 16 schools competed in 2A sectionals at Mahomet-Seymour Thursday.

Several local athletes qualified for next week's state meet at Eastern Illinois.

Monticello sophomore Aliyah Welter drew one of the biggest cheers of the night when she cleared 12-8 in the pole vault.

The state meet gets underway Thursday in Charleston with 1A prelims.