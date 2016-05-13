Chilly temps on tap for weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Despite plenty of sunshine, below average temperatures will take over central Illinois this weekend.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the jet stream will be dipping far to the south allowing the cool, Canadian air mass to settle in. He says highs Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 50s, about 20 degrees below the average of 75.

Del Rosso says Sunday will be slightly warmer with numbers climbing into the low 60s after starting out near 40 Sunday morning.

No records are expected to be broken.

