MT. ZION -- Mt. Zion head softball coach Greg Blakey picked up his 600th career win with a 16-5 victory over Meridian Friday.

Blakey becomes the 12th softball coach in IHSA history to win 600 games. He also becomes the 9th coach to do it at one school.

Mt. Zion will hold a special ceremony for Blakey after next Thursday's home game against Mahomet-Seymour.