Regional soccer roundup: Pana picks up first title

1A regionals

The Pana girls soccer team won its first regional title in program history with a 1-0 win over host Carlinville on Friday. The Panthers won the game on penalty kicks.

Pana will face the winner of the Quincy Notre Dame regional in the next round at the Sacred Heart-Griffin sectional.

In the 1A Riverton regional, Warrensburg-Latham knocked off Mt. Zion 2-1 in overtime, while SHG edged Pleasant Plains 3-1 at Pleasant Plains. At Decatur LSA, Williamsville trailed St. Teresa 1-0 at the half but then roared out of the gate in the second half for a 7-2 win. At the St. Thomas More regional, the host Sabers knocked off Uni High 1-0 in overtime.

2A regionals

In Lincoln, the host Railsplitters doubled up MacArthur by a final score of 4-2.