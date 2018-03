DECATUR -- Thousands from all over the mid-west are in Decatur this weekend for the 7th annual Midstate Soccer Cup.

124 teams signed up for the tournament this year. There are teams from Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, and Illinois.

There are multiple divisions for boys and girls, ages 7 to 18.

The tournament provides a big boost to the local economy, with an estimated impact of roughly a half million dollars.

The tournament wraps up Sunday at the Decatur Soccer Complex.