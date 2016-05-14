Indiana evens up series with Illinois, takes game two 3-1

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Doug Hayes turned in another quality start, but it wasn't enough as Illinois fell 3-1 at Indiana Saturday.

The Illini (26-21, 10-10 Big Ten) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Pat McInerney's RBI single in the first.

Indiana (30-18, 14-6 Big Ten) starting pitcher Caleb Baragar shut down the Illini the rest of the way, allowing just two hits in his final six innings.

Jason Goldstein had half of the Illini's six hits in his seventh three-hit game of the season.

The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 12:05 pm CT.