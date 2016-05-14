Mt. Zion's Blakey reflects on 600th win

SULLIVAN -- Less than 24 hours after picking up his 600th career win, Mt. Zion softball head coach Greg Blakey picked up wins number 601 and 602 as his Lady Braves won the Sullivan Invite Saturday.

"It (getting win number 600) hasn't really sunk in yet," Blakey said. "We're gearing up for the regionals. It will probably sink in during the summer some time."

After spending a year as an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois, Blakey took over the Mt. Zion softball program in 1991. Nearly three decades later, Blakey says coaching high school softball never gets old.

"The thrill of the game, watching kids get better as the year goes on. I've still got a lot of competitor in me, so I still like the competition part of it as well."

Blakey is the 12th softball coach in IHSA history to reach the 600 win mark.