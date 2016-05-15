Illinois drops series finale at Indiana, falls to 9th in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Evan Bell tossed a complete game three-hitter to give Indiana a 4-1 win over Illinois Sunday.

Pat McInerney's solo shot in the second inning provided Illinois with their only run of the game.

Andrew Mamlic (4-7) allowed three runs in the first, but bounced back with five straight scoreless innings.

The Illini are now in ninth place in the Big Ten, one game back of Maryland and Penn State for the final spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois wraps up the regular season next weekend, when they host Michigan Thursday-Saturday at Illinois Field.