Four charged with mob action in Mattoon

MATTOON - Four people are charged with Mob Action after a fight in the 1500 Block of South 3rd Street Thursday evening.

Robert J. Lawrence, 21, of Chicago was charged with Mob Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Lawrence is accused of holding a gun and preventing someone from helping a victim while she was being beaten.

Eric Lavely, 22, of Mattoon was also charged with Mob Action and Aggravated Battery. Police say Lavely was holding down the victim and allowing others to continue beating the victim.

Seanta Wilbourn, 22, and Monshana James, 19, are charged with Mob Action and Aggravated Battery.

The victim was treated for lacerations and non-life threatening injuries.





