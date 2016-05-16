Regional Roundup: playoffs underway in class 1A and 2A

The road to Peoria kicked off for several teams across central Illinois Monday. It was the first day of regionals in class 1A and 2A. Scores from all local games can be found below.

1A SOFTBALL

Ramsey 2 Morrisonville 8 F

Springfield Calvary 12 Morrisonville 2 F

2A SOFTBALL

Argenta-Oreana 1 Monticello 8 F

Athens 11 Pittsfield 7 F

Pana 5 Cerro Gordo-Bement 4 F

Riverton 14 New Berlin 4 F

Sullivan 14 Villa Grove 0 F

Watseka 4 Clifton Central 2 F

Georgetown Ridge Farm 8 Westville 9 F

1A BASEBALL

Cissna Park 7 Judah Christian 4 F

ALAH 4 Mt. Pulaski 1 F

Armstrong 3 Danville Schlarman 5 F

Springfield Lutheran 8 Pawnee 0 F

2A BASEBALL

Athens 2 Tri-City 0 F

Heritage 7 Cumberland 6 F

St. Anthony 0 Vandalia 5 F

Georgetown Ridge Farm 4 Marshall 5 F

Deer Creek-M. 5 GCMS 8 F

Maroa-Forsyth 6 Meridian 0 F

PORTA 18 North Mac 8 F

Sullivan 4 Pana 1 F

Cerro Gordo-Bement 2 Westville 8 F