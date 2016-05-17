Signs still point to oncoming La Niña

PACIFIC OCEAN -- Colder-than-average waters continue to set up just below the surface of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, a sign La Niña is on the way, says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At the same time, NOAA says the warmer water at the surface has been shifting farther west and cooling, another sign El Niño is weakening.

The agency released a graphic (to the right on this page) showing the change in temperatures over the last several months.

Over the past year, one of the strongest El Niños (above average sea surface temperatures at the equatorial Pacific Ocean) on record has been in control. This flip in temperatures will have implications to the climate patterns across the Unites States and the rest of the globe.

For more on the possible La Niña developing, visit NOAA.gov.