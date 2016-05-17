NBC News Poll: Clinton Leads Trump by Slim Margin

According to a new NBC News poll, Hillary Clinton's lead over Donald Trump is dwindling.

Clinton's lead is 48-45 percent, a virtual tie.

The news comes as the Clinton campaign is launching a barrage of attack ads against the presumptive Republican nominee.

One of the most striking differences, according to the poll, is between men and women voters. Clinton beats Trump by 15 points among women, while Trump carries men by a similar lead among men (11 percent).

Clinton also leads among African American voters, Latino voters, and moderate voters. Trump holds an edge over Clinton with independent voters.