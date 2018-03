CHAMPAIGN---The Public Works Department in Champaign says both southbound lanes of Mattis Avenue from John Street to Stonegate Drive will close.

Southbound traffic will be routed through the center turn lane so work will be easier for crews doing tree work. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, May 19, and run through Sunday, May 22, weather permitting.

Public Works says access to driveways will be maintained during the closure.