NASA working on new ways of tracking volcanic ash

Volcanic ash plumes plotted in three dimensions using data from satellites. Credit: NASA/GSFC

NASA -- Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration are working on new ways to map and forecast ash movement from volcanic eruptions.

They say the clouds aren't made of just smoke and dust making them more hazardous. In fact, the clouds also contain sulfur dioxide which means certain satellites in space can locate the plumes.

Scientists are using that data to create high-resolution 3-D profiles of the ash clouds, something that has never been done before, allowing for more accurate forecasts.

NASA says this will help reduce airline cancellations and re-routing costs since the particles can damage airplane engines.



