W-L's Young, Salt Fork's Kimbro shatter records at state

CHARLESTON -- Warrensburg-Latham junior K.D. Young is well on her way to a third straight state shot put title, after shattering the 1A record with a throw of 50-04.75 on her 2nd attempt in the prelims Thursday.

Young also positioned herself for a third straight discus title. Her best throw of 140-03 was 8 feet better than Mikah Maples' (Central A&M) best.

Salt Fork senior Jenny Kimbro could single-handedly lead her team to a state title, after qualifying in 4 events (long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 200).

Kimbro broke her own state record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.57.

Click here for full results from Thursday's 1A preliminaries.