CDC: Health violations common at community swimming pools

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Health violations are common at community swimming pools, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The annual report was released this week before millions suit up for the summer. It collected data from more than 48,000 public pools and hot tubs across Arizona, California, Florida, New York and Texas, where pools are most common.

Findings from the most recent data in 2013 show that most inspections, almost 80 percent, identified at least one violation. One in eight inspections led to an immediate closure because of serious health and safety violations. The most common violations reported were related to improper pH (15 percent), safety equipment (13 percent) and disinfectant concentration (12 percent).

To see the complete report, visit CDC.gov.